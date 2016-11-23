NOVEMBER 28, 2016

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF THE GORMAN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Board of Trustees of the Gorman Independent School District will hold a special meeting at 6:30 pm on Monday, November 28, 2016 in the Administrative Board Room of Gorman ISD, Gorman, TX 76454. At that meeting, the Board may deliberate or act on any of the subjects listed on the following agenda. The President may change the order of items listed below for the convenience of the board. The Board may enter closed meeting to seek the advice and counsel of its attorney at any time during the meeting under the authority of Tex. Gov’t Code §551.071 regarding any item listed on the agenda of this meeting or in order for the attorney to provide legal assistance or advice to the Board.

1) Establish Quorum and Call to Order 2) Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance 3) Open Forum – All persons who address the board at this time must complete a registration form before the meeting begins. 4) Discuss and consider an amended calendar for 2016-2017. 5) Discuss and approve the local district policy update affecting DNA(LOCAL) and DNB(LOCAL) 6) Consider personnel needs of the district and take action if necessary (Gov’t Code § 551.074)

1) Superintendent Search/Profile 7) Adjourn

In accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act (Subchapters D and E of Ch. 551, Tex. Gov’t Code), the board may enter closed meeting to deliberate any subject authorized by Subchapter D that is listed on the agenda for this meeting. Any final action, decision, or vote on a subject deliberated in closed meeting will be taken in an open meeting held in compliance with the Texas Open Meetings Act. This notice was posted at 3:30 pm on this 22th day of November, 2016.