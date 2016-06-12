Alice Louise Henry Crawley Powell Obituary

Alice Louise Henry Crawley Powell age 93 passed away peacefully on November 25, 2016.

She was born on July 4, 1923 to Gertrude Jacobs Henry and Harry Lemuel Henry in Ranger Texas.

She married Howard Deane Crawley on March 7, 1942 , who preceded her in death in 1977.

She married Bobby Powell 1979, who preceded her in death in 1991.

She enjoyed a career in banking and retired as Vice president of the First National Bank of Andrews Texas.

She also worked at the bank of the Southwest and the First National Bank in Midland Texas. She loved to read and play

Bridge and travel. She was a wonderful cook and hostess.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a very kind loving woman that touched many

people’s lives. She had a wonderful laugh and was a wealth of knowledge. She was dearly loved and will be forever missed.

She is survived by her children, Douglas Deane Crawley and wife Helen, Carole Crawley Sattler and husband Bill,

Christi Crawley Wimberley and husband ML, and Kelly Deane Crawley. Her sister Dorothy Henry Beames. Grandchildren

Sandi Crawley Murray, Patti Crawley Faulkner and husband Kevin, Angi Crawley Holligan and husband Matt, Cheyenne Wimberley,

Jacobs Deane Crawley and wife Lauren and Sterling Ingle Crawley. Great Grandchildren Kaitlin Murray, Kolton Murray,

Karli Murray, Melani Faulkner, McKenli Faulkner, Kollin Holligan, Blake Holligan and Westin Crawley.