Artha L. Warnock Obituary

Artha L. Warnock was born July 27, 1943 in Henderson, Nevada. She went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gerald L. Warnock Jr.

She is survived by her son's James and Justin, daughter Krista, Granddaughter Kelsey, sisters Virginia,

Sissy and Sandy, and brother David.

She will be truly missed by her entire family, friends, congregation and community. She has had an out pour of support

from the Lake Leon Baptist Church where she was a member.

She remained positive, uplifting and true to her faith until the end.