August Limkemann Obituary

August Limkemann

A Legacy of Service

(Husband of Gladys Lewis Limkemann)

Born in Leola, South Dakota on October 4, 1923, August Limkemann was called to his Heavenly Home from Eastland, Texas

on Monday, October 3rd, 2016 at the conclusion of his 93rd year of life.

Despite his vocational exemption as a farmer, he chose to serve his country during WWII by enlisting in the Army. Deployed

to Germany, he assisted with the liberation of Berlin. Upon the conclusion of the war, he continued his education in order to

fulfill a calling into ministry.

August was a graduate of Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, and Bethel Seminary in St Paul, Minnesota. He was subsequently

ordained to the ministry through the Swedish Baptist Church of the Baptist General Conference, and became a career military chaplain,

serving in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts, and as a jumpmaster with the 82nd Airborne Division. Upon achieving the rank of Colonel,

Chaplain Limkemann retired from the Army, and pastored Central Baptist Church in Lansing, Iowa. He went on to earn retirements from

the state of Florida as prison chaplain at the Desoto Correctional Facility, and from Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, as hospital

chaplain, where he earned emeritus status. For many years he was active in leading grief recovery support groups.

Colonel Limkemann, known affectionately as “Gus”, “Uncle Auggie” and “Opa”, is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years,

Gladys Lewis Limkemann of Eastland, Texas, two daughters Beverly Farmer [husband Curtis] of Palestine, Texas, and

Barbara Joy Evans [husband Loyd] of Eastland/Dallas, Texas, and son-in-law Karl Moore of San Antonio, Texas.

He is also survived by six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one brother and one sister. Awaiting his arrival in

Heaven were daughter Julia Beth Moore, granddaughter Lana Beth Fisher, six brothers, three sisters, and a myriad of family and friends.

August Limkemann will be interred with military honors in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.

Expressions of sympathy may be addressed to: Gladys Limkemann, P.O. Box 670, Eastland, TX 76448.