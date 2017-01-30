Barbara Martin Walker Obituary

ABILENE – Barbara Martin Walker, age 84, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at the Windcrest Alzheimer

Care Center in Abilene. Graveside services for Barbara will be at 4 PM Saturday, February 4, 2017 at the Evergreen Cemetery in Ranger, TX

under the supervision of Edwards Funeral Home in Eastland.

Barbara was born to Ralph and Frankie Morrison Martin in the Long Branch Community south of Cisco, June 10, 1932. She was the

middle child of 6 with the other 5 all being boys. She was a graduate of Eastland High School and Ranger Jr. College and worked at the

Eastland County Court House in the Tax Collectors Office. In 1957 she married Wesley Walker from Ranger. At one time, Barbara and

Wesley owned the Palace Theater in Cisco and the Joy Drive Inn between Cisco and Eastland.

Barbara was a wonderful cook and seamstress. She loved to Square Dance and go bowling, and every 5 years she attended the

Eastland Homecoming to catch up with dear friends. Even after moving to Abilene, Barbara remained a member of the

First Baptist Church in Eastland.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Wesley Walker of Abilene, and one brother, Jimmy Martin of Buffalo Gap.

She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Barbara is preceded in death by her brothers Billy, Glen, Don and Joe Martin and her parents.

Wesley would like to extent a special thank you to Hendrick Hospice Care and Windcrest Alzheimer Care Center,

Oak Unit for their care and compassion.