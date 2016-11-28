Benjiman Kenneth Drake Obituary

FORT WORTH -- Benjiman Kenneth Drake, 88, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.

Masonic graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28th in Eastland Cemetery in Eastland. Visitation was from 4 to 6 p.m.

Sunday at Biggers Funeral Home.

Mr. Drake was born in Colony Community in Eastland County. He moved to Tarrant County in January of 1968

while working for Texas Electric Service Company. He was a maintenance mechanic and retired on July 1, 1987,

after 39 years of service. He was a Master Mason and member and Past Master of Eastland Masonic Lodge 467

A.F. & A.M. and was also a member of Lake Worth Lodge 1410 A.F. & A.M.

Mr. Drake was preceded in death by wives, Beryl Drake and Bea Drake; and a son, Virgle "Butch" Drake.

Survivors: Daughters, Evelyn Langley and husband, Tom, of Peachtree City, Ga., Vicky Young and husband,

Faron, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Ben Drake, Adam Langley, Laura Dixon, Justin Young and Josh Young;

and eight great-grandchildren.

Biggers Funeral Home 6100 Azle Ave., Lake Worth, TX 76135

817-237-3341