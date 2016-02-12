Bennie J O'Brien Obituary

Bennie J O’Brien, 73, of Graham, Texas formerly of Eastland, Texas passed away Thursday, December 1, 2016

at his home with his loving wife and children at his side. Graveside service will be Sunday, December 4, 2016

at 2:00pm at Scranton Cemetery, located at the intersection of CR 147 and FM road 1864, in Eastland County, Texas,

directed by Edwards Funeral Home with Paul O’Rear officiating.

Mr. O’Brien was born November 1, 1943, at the Payne & Love Hospital in Eastland, Texas to C. B. O’Brien and

Dorothy Nell Sprawls O’Brien. Bennie attended grade school at Scranton, Texas later moving with his family to

Olden, Texas and graduated from Olden High School. In 1961, Bennie enlisted into the United States Army

and was stationed in Arlington, Virginia. He served his country proudly for four years during the Vietnam War

as a Specialist E-5.

In August of 1967 Bennie married Joy Louraine Trout. They lived in Eastland for over 40 years raising their

children, gardening together, having Sunday barbecues, and making lasting memories. Before retirement they

moved to Graham, Texas and started on a new adventure together to enjoy their golden years, tootling around

in the garden, working in the shop, seeing their grandchildren graduated, and most of all they enjoyed each

other’s company.

Mr. O’Brien was employed by Lone Star Gas Company for numerous years working with his father-in-law Lester Trout

in Morton Valley, Texas. Later Bennie found employment with JJ Finley Construction and then Moylan Construction as a

pipeline supervisor for 25+ years. In 2012 he retired from Orbit Construction located in Breckenridge, Texas.

Mr. O’Brien was known as Bob to his close friends and for his love of hunting, fishing, gardening, and cold Coors beer.

After retiring Bennie ventured into many hobbies including collecting antique tools, refurbishing old tractors, building

cedar furniture, and adding to his collection of “good junk” because nothing is worth throwing away.

Mr. O’Brien leaves behind his wife, Joy, of 49 years; two daughters, Melissa O’Brien Simmons and husband

Delfino Vazquez of Graham, Texas and Tanya O’Brien Black and husband Jerry of Clyde, Texas; one son, Michael Peacock and

wife Donna of Desdemona, Texas; one sister, Frances Verner of Eastland, Texas; grandchildren Bradley O’Brien and wife

Sarah of Billings, Montana, Levi Simmons of Graham, Texas, Jace Simmons, Brandon Black, Kinnia Black, and Alicia Black

all of Clyde, Texas; great grandchildren, Fallyn, Falcon, Piper, Lynlee and Elsie O’Brien all of Billings, Montana.

Bennie was preceded in death by his parents, C.B. and Dorothy O’Brien; one brother, Lee O’Brien; and one brother-in-law,

Charles Verner. Bennie will be missed by all that knew him and cherished always by his loving wife and children.

Online condolences can be made at www.edwards-funeral-homes.com.