Betty Dianne Finch Stidham Obituary

GORDON – Betty Dianne Finch Stidham, 60 of Gordon, passed away Saturday November 5, 2016.

A visitation will begin Tuesday, Nov. 8th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Edwards Funeral Home in Eastland,

and then the family will accept visitors Wednesday, Nov. 9th at the First Baptist Church in Gordon

from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10th at the First Baptist Church

in Gordon with Rev. Mike Orsini officiating; burial will follow in the New Gordon Cemetery.

Local arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Strawn.

Dianne was born January 5, 1956 to Marvin M. “Tuffy” Finch and Ruby Fay (Dyer) Finch in Big Spring,

Texas. She was co-captain of Gordon’s drill team and graduated from Gordon High School. She was also a

member of the First Baptist Church in Gordon where she helped with vacation bible school. After graduating

high school Dianne went on to attend 3 years at Tarleton State University where she was involved with the

Baptist Student Union. She married Kenneth Stidham June 22, 1996. Dianne worked for Walmart

as a cashier until she retired.

Dianne is survived by her mother, Ruby Fay Finch; husband, Kenneth Stidham; 2 brothers,

Melvin “Mitchell” Finch and Gerald Dwayne Finch; and aunt, Rudine Elkins.

She is preceded in death by her father.

