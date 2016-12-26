Betty Sue Lucke Obituary

CISCO—BETTY SUE LUCKE, 75, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016, in Abilene.

Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 28,

2016, at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born June 12, 1941, in Gorman, Betty was a daughter of the late Oscar

Reinhold and Gladys Henrietta (Key) Lucke. She had been a resident at

Cisco Nursing Center and love to attend church services. She also loved to

sing Gospel songs, old country songs, liked playing bingo and doing other

activities at the nursing home. Her favorite color was red and she loved

Christmas.

She is preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Oscar H. and Nell

Lucke, and a sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Johnny Cooper.

Survivors include a sister, Bertha Christine Lucke Maxwell of San Angelo;

six nieces, Janet Perry, Regena (Glenn) Tucker, Sharon (Ray) Hooker,

Joanna Hatley, Jana (Robert) Wymer, and Janie Lucke Dorsa; three nephews,

Roy Lucke, Henry Lucke and James (Maylene) Cooper.