Bill C. Bradley Obituary

Bill C. Bradley

January 6, 1933 to January 7, 2017

Just eight days after his wife of 60 years, Mable Grimes Bradley, passed away, Bill Bradley went to join her in heaven. His cause of death was heart failure, but his doctor calls it

“broken heart syndrome.” Mable suffered from dementia for many years until Bill was forced to find caregivers for her at Weismer House memory care. He visited her every day

for eighteen months, even though she did not know him by name or as her husband. In a rare moment of lucidity several months ago, Mable asked him, “Will you be with me forever?”

He said, “Yes, we will be together forever.” We pray that they are reunited in God’s care and in the company of the family and friends who went before them.

Bill Bradley is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Carrie and Bob Crudup of Dallas; his son Coleman, wife Debbie and their daughters Kendyl and McKayla of Cornelius, NC.

There will be a private family service at a later date.