Billy G. Thompson Obituary

Billy G. Thompson age 89 of Eastland passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017. Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 25, 2017, at the Daugherty Street Church of Christ in Eastland, Texas with Larry Roberts officiating.

Interment will follow in the Eastland Cemetery under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday, February 24, 2017 at Edwards Funeral Home in Eastland.

Billy Gearld was born October 2, 1927 in Stephens County to parents Allie C. and Ina Jewell Thompson. He graduated from

Breckenridge High School in 1946. He married Wanda Jean Tankersley on May 19, 1949. They started their family with the birth

of their daughter Eva Jean in 1950, and then added Ricky Alan in 1952, Peggy Ann was born in 1953, Nancy Lynn joined the family in

1958, and Loretta Kay was born in 1964. Billy and Wanda raised their family at their country home in Stephens and Eastland counties.

In 1948 Billy began his career with Lone Star Gas and retired in 1986. He owned and operated a coin operated laundry in Breckenridge

from 1960 to 1965. In addition to his company job of nearly 39 years he was a full time farmer and rancher. Above all, his greatest joy

was his family and church family.

Billy was a member of the Daugherty Street Church of Christ in Eastland, where he served as a deacon. During the time he was a deacon

he helped establish the Christian Service Center which he oversaw for many years. He later served as an Elder for the Church for 15 years.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Ann; two brothers Curtis W. Thompson, Raymond Earl Thompson,

and one sister Loretta Faye Weaver.

He is survived by his wife Wanda of 67 years; a son Ricky Thompson and wife Jean of Eastland; and daughters Eva Dyer and husband Darrell of Eastland,

Nancy Landon and husband Darrell of Breckenridge, Kay Montgomery and husband Mike of Eastland. He is also survived by and dearly loved by his

twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; Cathy Boone and husband Lanny, Casey Dyer, Tiffany Coleman and husband Ray, Josh Thompson,

Sara Noll and husband Patrick and their son Patton, Julie Gillentine and her two daughters Kilah Green and Breann Jackson, Katie Weldon and husband

John and their two sons Beckam and Parks, Jamie Ethridge and husband Ryan and their two sons Gage and Grayson, and Parker Landon, Colin Montgomery,

Cassidy Montgomery, and Ty Montgomery, and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Lake Cisco Christian Camp and may be left at the Daugherty Street Church of Christ, 309 S. Daugherty, Eastland, Texas 76448