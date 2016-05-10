Bob Elton Nevill Obituary

Bob Elton Nevill

January 19, 1945 - October 2, 2016

On October 2nd, 2016, Bob Elton Nevill passed away peacefully in Austin, Texas.

Bob was born on January 19th, 1945, in San Angelo, Texas, and graduated from Sonora High School. He went to Rice University in Houston

on a football scholarship that soon ended due to a near fatal car accident. In 1967, he married his high school sweetheart, Cecilia Young (former spouse),

and completed his MBA at University of Texas at Arlington.

In 1974, Bob returned to Sonora and served as City Manager for four years. An entrepreneur at heart, he left to start his own company, Video Vision,

which specialized in cable TV systems for rural Texas communities. He went on to run the cable company in Brownwood, Texas, for seven years.

Bob eventually retired from his position as Director of Physical Resources at Abilene Christian University where he spent 10 years with his close companion,

Mary Reyes.

Bob affected the lives of many with his thoughtfulness and integrity, and maintained his sharp sense of humor all the way to the end. His thirst for knowledge

and desire to stay relevant in changing technologies inspired people to always strive for their personal best. He used to tell his kids, “If you’re the smartest

person in the room, you’re in the wrong room.”

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mercedes Trainer Nevill (Dee), 1999, and Thomas Kellar Nevill (Tom), 2005; his brother, John Ed Nevill, 2016

and wife, Nelda Hammett Nevill, 2005.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather Slone Nevill, and partner, Lisa Donato; his son, Thomas Wesley Nevill, and wife, Maddy Nguyen Nevill;

two grandchildren, Mason and Parker Nevill and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service on Friday, October 7th, 2016, at 11:30 am at Harrell Funeral Home of Dripping Springs,

100 Heritage Drive & HWY 290W, Austin, TX, 78737.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate.cancer.org/index.

Condolences may be sent at: www.HarrellFuneralHomes.com.