Bobra J. Shelton Obituary

Bobra J. Shelton 79, of Eastland passed away October 20, 2016 at Eastland Healthcare Center in Eastland, Texas. Her body was cremated.

A Memorial service to honor her life will be 11 A.M. Friday, October 28th at Kimbrough Funeral Home Chapel officiated by

Pastor Herman Bealer and Pastor Gary D. Teague.

Bobra was born December 15, 1936 to Curtis Shelton and Jennie V. (Parker). She attended school in Cisco.

Survivors are a sister: Katherine Deckard of Cisco and Brother: Roger Parker of Eastland. Several nieces and nephews.

.