Bonnie “Arline” Ketring Obituary

EASTLAND – Bonnie “Arline” Ketring, 100 of Eastland, passed away Tuesday October 16, 2016 in Eastland.

She was born on March 5, 1916 in Columbus, OH to Donald Horine and Gladys (Collins) Horine.

She worked at Fine Dress Shops and was a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband,

Claude H. Ketring in 2006. She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren.

Survivors include a son, Frank Ketring; a daughter, Rosalie Johnston; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.