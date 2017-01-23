Brandon Joshua Steele Obituary

EASTLAND – Brandon Joshua Steele, age 25, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Saturday, January 21, 2017

after an automobile accident on I-20. Services for Brandon will be Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 2 pm at the

Edward Funeral Home Chapel, 411 E. Mulberry St., Eastland, TX with Rev. Jerry Maston officiating. Visitation will be

Tuesday from 6-8 pm at the Edwards Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Romney Cemetery 10 miles south of Cisco on Hwy 183.

Brandon was born September 25, 1991 in Ft. Worth, TX to Jay R. and Tena Elmore Steele. He was a 2010 graduate of Eastland High School

and worked as a roofer for his uncle at Travis Elmore Roofing. Brandon loved the Lord and loved his family. He was the type of person

who would literally give you the shirt or coat off his back if he saw you needed one. He was loving and caring; a good father, son and brother.

Brandon is survived by his parents, Jay R. Steele, Jr. and his wife Sheila, and Tena VanDevender and her husband Scott. By his children Brandon Joshua Steele, Jr.

and Harmony Renee Steele. Brother, Benjamin Steele, step-brother Garrett VanDevender, step-sisters; Amanda VanDevender, Katie Price and Brandy Ortega.

Grandparents; Jim and Jean Steele and Joyce Elmore. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Brandon was preceded in death by his grandfather Aden Elmore.