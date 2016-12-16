Charles H. White Obituary

Charles H. White, 75, died on December 14, 2016 in Abilene Hendrick Memorial Hospital.

Charles was born on April 7, 1941 to Carl and Helen Hatfield White (RHS class of 1938) of Ranger. He was a 1960 graduate of

Ranger High School where he played football and basketball and earned the nickname of “White Lightning” for his “supersonic speed.”

He was employed by the Carbon Water Department. Charles loved to play golf and could be found at Lone Cedar several days a week.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and two brothers, Gene White (RHS class of 1963) and Donnie White (RHS class of 1974.)

He is survived by one son, Rodney White Fisher (RHS class of 1989) of Eastland, and his sister Linda Kay (RHS class of 1967 & RJC 1968),

her husband Joe Miller (RJC 1969) and their children Sandy, Clay, and Karla; Donnie’s family, Ginger, Kari and Cody White of Wichita Falls and

Gene’s daughter Misty White Burton of Archer City.

He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Ranger.

Family will gather at Shooter’s Restaurant in Ranger on December 31 at 11:00 a.m. and invite all his friends to come by.