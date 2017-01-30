Charles William James Obituary

RANGER – Charles William James, 89, of Ranger went to be with the Lord Friday, January 27, 2017.

Services will be 10 AM Tuesday, January 31st at Edwards Funeral Home Ranger, burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Ranger.

The family will accept friends Monday, January 30th from 6 to 8 PM at Edwards Funeral Home Ranger.

Charles was born July 31, 1927 to William Jessie James and Effie (McIntyre) James in Corpus Christi, Texas. He married Wilma Ruth Burgess

November 30, 1946. Charles enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in July of 1945 where he served in WWII and was honorably discharged in

September of 1946. He worked in the oilfield in every job from roughneck to toolpusher, then worked at and retired from Pittsburg Plate Glass.

After that, he moved to Ranger where he worked as a pumper. He managed the VFW hall for a couple of years, and he loved fishing, gardening, and his dogs.

Charles is survived by his children; Loretta and Bill Brister of Ranger, TX, Charles and Mary James of Poteau, OK, Michael James of Ranger, TX,

Judy James and Dean Rose of McKinney, TX, Valerie and Wesley Jones of Branson, MO, Martin and Judy Burgess of Willis, TX, and Charles and

Keann Burgess of Silver Springs, FL; grandchildren; Larry, Pam, Russell, Josh, Patricia, Amanda, Kimberly, Delilah, Shannon, Amy, Doug, Dana, Dustin, McKenna,

and Walker; and numerous great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife, Wilma Ruth (Burgess) James in November 9, 2007.

Online condolences can be made at www.edwards-funeral-homes.com.