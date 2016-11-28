Darrell Wayne Burke Obituary

Darrell Wayne Burke 66 of Cisco passed away in Stephenville, Texas on Friday, November 25, 2016. His body was cremated and memorial service

will be at a later date in Kentucky.

Darrell was born December 5, 1949 to John Franklin and Alice Delores (Inbody) Burke in McPherson Kansas. He was a United States

Navy Veteran having served in Vietnam.

Darrell worked in the computer topography industry as a CT scan engineer. He married Kimberly Sue (Waitt) in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Survivors are his wife Kimberly of Cisco, son Nick Burke and wife Jennifer of Cisco, Texas.

Mother; Alice Delores Burke of Kentucky, Brothers: Johnny Burke and wife Kay of Connecticut, Randy Burke and wife Beverly of Houston Texas,

David Burke of Florence Kentucky. Sisters: Pamela Craddock and husband Glen of Oklahoma, Alice Burke of Kentucky.

Family in-law Annette Burke of Kentucky, and several loving nieces and nephews.

Darrell was preceded by his father John Franklin Burke.

.