Darrell Wayne Burke Obituary
Darrell Wayne Burke 66 of Cisco passed away in Stephenville, Texas on Friday, November 25, 2016. His body was cremated and memorial service
will be at a later date in Kentucky.
Darrell was born December 5, 1949 to John Franklin and Alice Delores (Inbody) Burke in McPherson Kansas. He was a United States
Navy Veteran having served in Vietnam.
Darrell worked in the computer topography industry as a CT scan engineer. He married Kimberly Sue (Waitt) in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Survivors are his wife Kimberly of Cisco, son Nick Burke and wife Jennifer of Cisco, Texas.
Mother; Alice Delores Burke of Kentucky, Brothers: Johnny Burke and wife Kay of Connecticut, Randy Burke and wife Beverly of Houston Texas,
David Burke of Florence Kentucky. Sisters: Pamela Craddock and husband Glen of Oklahoma, Alice Burke of Kentucky.
Family in-law Annette Burke of Kentucky, and several loving nieces and nephews.
Darrell was preceded by his father John Franklin Burke.
