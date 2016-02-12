Dionicia Espinoza Lopez Obituary

Dionicia Espinoza Lopez, age 68, of Ranger, passed away, Tuesday, November 29, 2016 at the Santa Fe Nursing Home in Weatherford.

Visitation will at the Higginbotham Funeral Home on Friday, December 2, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 3, at 9:30 A.M. at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Ranger. Interment will be at

Gorman Cemetery. Services under the direction of Higginbotham Funeral Home in Gorman.

Dionicia Lopez was born on July 4, 1948 in Stanton, Texas to Eduardo and Ester Espinoza. She married Andres Lopez on December 23, 1967

in Seagraves, Texas.

Survivors include her husband, Andres Lopez of Ranger, one daughter, Veronica Lopez of Weatherford, two sons

Eli Lopez and wife Kristin of Weatherford, and Isaac Lopez and wife Elizabeth of Weatherford, four grandchildren

Timothy Lopez, Kaitlyn Lopez, Gavin Lopez, Mila Lopez, and one great grandchild Ty Tramp.

She is also survived by two brothers Ed Espinoza, Jr. and Rudy Espinoza.

She was preceded in death by her parents Eduardo and Ester Espinoza, two brothers John and Mark,

and two sisters Linda and Sara.