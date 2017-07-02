Donna Ann Nail Obituary

RANGER – Donna Ann Nail, age 60, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, February 06, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

A graveside service for Donna will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, February 8 at the Cross Roads Cemetery south of Ranger.

Donna was born March 7, 1956 in Ranger, TX to Betty June Hines and Loyd Nail, Jr. She was a 1974 graduate of Ranger High School

where she was a cheerleader and served as a class officer. Donna also attended Ranger Jr. College. She worked as a secretary

for many years, her last job being with Taylor Center. Donna was an avid reader who loved doing hand work such as embroidery

and cross-stitch. Most of all, Donna loved her family, especially her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

While Donna moved around from time to time she always ended up in the place she called home – Ranger.

Donna is survived by her mother Betty June Christian and step-father Norman Christian of Stephenville, one sister,

Debbie Wilson and husband Glynn of Stephenville, niece, Amy Crew and husband Steve, nephews; Adam Wilson and wife Jennifer

and Nathan Wilson and wife Emmy, 2 great-nieces and 3 great nephews. She is also survived by step-sisters; Deborah Feinstein

and Shirley Cash and step-brothers; Dale, Gary and Jon Christian.

Donna was preceded in death by her father, Loyd Nail, Jr.