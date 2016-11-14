Dorothy Hammond Obituary

Dorothy Hammond,

October 5, 1934 – November 10, 2016

Lewisville - Dorothy Ann Hammond, 82, passed away Thursday, November 10, in Lewisville, TX. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2016,

at Erath Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Stephenville, TX with Dr. Tom Henderson officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday November 14, 2016 at Lacy Funeral Home, 1380 Harbin Dr., Stephenville, TX.

Dorothy Ann was born in Ft. Stockton, TX on October 5, 1934 to A. J. And Ruth Sanders. She married Bobby E. Hammond on June 13, 1952 in

San Diego, California.

Survivors include Bobby Hammond, Jr. and wife Cindy, Irving, TX, and Melodi Bernal and husband Gary, Holliday, TX, and Joseph M. Hammond and

wife Laura, The Colony, TX; Grandchildren Holly Burroughs of Wichita Falls, TX, Zachary Burroughs, Iowa Park, TX, Isaac Hammond of Euless, TX,

Adrienne Hammond of Irving, TX, Matthew Hammond of Carrollton, TX, Thomas Hammond of Denton, TX, and Misty Bernal of Iowa Park, TX;

and nine great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 8900 John W. Carpenter Freeway, Dallas, TX 75247, www.cancer.org.

Online condolences can be made at www.lacyfuneral.com