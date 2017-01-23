Dorothy Ruth Speer Obituary

RANGER – Dorothy Ruth Speer, 90 of Ranger, passed away Thursday January 19, 2017 in Ranger.

Services were held at 4 p.m. Sunday, January 22, 2017 at the Eastside Baptist Church in Ranger with

Rev. Keith Henson and

Rev. Ronny Guess officiating. Burial followed in the Evergreen Cemetery. The family received friends

at Edwards Funeral Home in Ranger on Saturday from 5 until 7:00 p.m.

Mrs. Speer was born on May 6, 1926 in Lueders, TX to Frank Clifton and Pearl (Cowan) Sorell, the oldest of

three children.

At the young age of 8, the family lost their dad in a fire accident. Dorothy helped her mom taking care of her

very young brothers. The family remained on the family farm and working together they became a very close loving

family. She attended Lueders ISD and graduated May, 1943. She attended and graduated from Abilene Draughns

Business College. Passing the Civil Service Test, she worked for Dyess Air Base in Abilene until it closed. She worked

for Stamford Flying School, keeping books on all the planes. She moved to Breckenridge in 1946 where she worked for

Dr. Youngblood, Eye/Nose/Throat Specialist. She kept books at Western Auto for a short time. She took piano and voice

lessons, and recorded an album. She was in a trio with Dorothy Burton & Loueva Loving. The trio won State in the Baptist

Young Peoples Union. She was hired in 1947 as Secretary for First Baptist Church, Breckenridge. While working there she

met a young preacher, Jerry John Speer. They were married on September 5, 1950 in Breckenridge. They moved to Abilene

where they both attended Hardin Simmons University. Jerry & Dorothy began their hearts desire of serving the Lord

through the ministry. 1951-1953 they moved to Paducah to pastor Harmony Baptist Church. While there they were

blessed with the birth of their first child, Jesse Frank Speer. 1953-1955 they were called to pastor Elmer Baptist

Church, Elmer, Oklahoma where their daughter, Rebecca Jo Speer was born. 1955-1958 the Speer family joined

Barrett Missions in Pampa, TX. 1958-1962 found the Speer family serving First Baptist Church in McCamey. 1962-1965

they pastored First Baptist Church in Jean, TX. 1965-1968 they served at Green Hill Baptist Church in Snyder.

In 1968 they moved to Ranger where they joined the First Baptist Church. Dorothy worked as church secretary,

Women’s Missionary Union director, children’s Sunday School teacher, Church pianist, choir member and

countless other jobs surrounding the churches they served. In 1968 she was hired as Secretary for Ranger Jr/Sr

High School for a semester, then as Secretary for the Superintendent of Ranger ISD until 1970. 1970-1992

Dorothy served as Registrar for Ranger Jr College. She received numerous awards including an award by the

Jr. College Students and Personal Association of Texas for Outstanding Service to Students and Contribution to

Student Development for Community Colleges & Jr. Colleges of Texas. In 1985 she was awarded RJC Rangers

“Winning Tradition” award given by the Lions Club and was awarded Honorary Navy Recruiter for dedication

and support of the Navy Recruiting Command, March 1991. She retired from RJC in the Spring of 1992 after 21 ½ years.

They then served Eastside Baptist Church for several years. On Oct. 2, 2006 Dorothy lost her life’s partner

after 56 years of marriage.

Dorothy enjoyed gardening, flowers, fishing, and cooking. She is well known for her famous “Pecan Pies”.

Most important to her were her family. She is survived by a son, Jesse Speer and wife Lenora; a daughter,

Becky Wilson and husband Rickey; 6 grandchildren, Lisa Morrow and husband Shane, Rickey Speer, J Speer

& wife Mandy, Miranda Garcia and husband Juan, Tasha Haygood and husband Jonathan, and Candy Wilson.

She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, Hayden, Jacob & Ashtyn Morrow, Tyler, Rikki, Timber Lee,

Tori, Brooklyn & Marli Speer, Jessa, Jayce & Jettace Garcia, and Sandy & Jerry Wilson.