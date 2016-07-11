Druecilla Evans Obituary

Druecilla Evans, age 72, of Abilene, TX, passed away in Abilene on Monday, November 7, 2016.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at Higginbotham Funeral Home

in Cross Plains, Texas with Ronnie White officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Cross Plains Cemetery

in Cross Plains, Texas. The family will have a time of visitation from 10:00 – 11:30 AM, Wednesday

at Higginbotham Funeral Home, Cross Plains, TX.