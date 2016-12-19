Edith Ray Agnew-Bibb Obituary

Edith Ray Agnew-Bibb, age 86, of Rising Star passed away, Monday, December 18, 2016 in Sweetwater, Texas. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2016

at the Church of Christ in Rising Star, Texas with Terry Jackson officiating. Burial will follow after the service at Rising Star Cemetery in Rising Star, Texas.

Edith was born on February 24, 1930 in Brownwood, Texas to the late Ray and Alta Burrus -Agnew. Edith graduated from Rising Star High School in 1947.

She graduated from Abilene Christian College in 1950 then began her teaching career in Throckmorton, Texas. She met the love of her life, Kenneth. They were married on February 10, 1952.

They moved to Happy, Texas about 1957. They moved to Rising Star in December 1961 where she taught school in Sidney, May and eventually in Rising Star where she retired in 1989

after 31 years of teaching children in the public school system. Besides teaching and raising 4 children of her own she was an active member of the Saturday Club, an officer to the

Rising Star Cemetery Association; board member of the Ex Student Association and a devout member of the Church of Christ.

Edith is survived by her husband, Kenneth Bibb; 4 children, Tommy Bibb and Vickie, Steve Bibb and Donna, Marilyn Isom and James, Randy Bibb and Julie; 10 grandchildren,

Kyle Bibb and Amanda, Chris Bibb and Crystal, Trevor Bibb and Kirby, Terrell Bibb and Suzan, Chase Isom and Heather, Logan Bibb, Teryn Bibb, Taylor Isom, Emily Wilson and Seth.

11 great grandchildren; brother, Pat Agnew and Carolyn; sister in law, Nancy Agnew; many other family and friends.

Edith is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Alta Burrus –Agnew; 2 brothers, Bill Agnew and Bert Agnew.