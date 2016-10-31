Elaine Jean Griffith Obituary

Elaine Jean Griffith, born September 21, 1924, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday October 29, 2016 at the age of 92.

Elaine was a long time resident of Eastland, for more than 44 years. She married Raymond Burl Griffith on April 5, 1951 in Odessa, Texas.

She worked as a housekeeper for Budget Host for 16 years.

Elaine is preceded in death by her father and mother William Ray and Lorene Hankins and her husband Raymond Burl Griffith,

her son Grant F. Griffith, her sisters Trophie Green, Mary Jane Hale, Jimmie Beth Harrison.

She is survived by her son Johnny E. Ferrell and wife Linda Sue, 2 grandsons David Ray Ferrell and James Allen Ferrell.

Private Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Odessa, Texas.