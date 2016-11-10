Elizabeth Ann "Liz" Murphy Obiituary

CISCO- Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Murphy, 65, of Cisco, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2016 in Abilene, surrounded by family and close friends.

Services were held Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at 10:00 a.m. at Kimbrough Funeral Home in Cisco, with interment at the Sabanna Cemetery.

Liz was born July 22, 1951 in Burnet, Texas to R.E. and Neita King. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Highlands High School.

She married Ed Murphy on August 11, 1984 in Cross Plains and relocated with her husband to Cisco, where she quickly became a valued

member of the community. Liz was a long-time employee of First National Bank in Cisco and was employed by the City of Cisco for the past ten years.

She was a proud and loud supporter of the Cisco Loboes and an even prouder fan of her pride and joy, her four grandsons, Dillon, Connor, Collin, and Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, R.E. and Neita King; one brother, Bobby King; her sister, Kay Williamson; and one sister-in-law, Kathy Torres.

Liz is survived by her husband of 32 years, Ed Murphy, of Cisco; daughters, Sherrie Anaya and husband Nicholas, and Stacy Nichols and husband Brandon,

all of Cisco; grandsons, Dillon, Connor and Collin Anaya, and Bryan Nichols, also of Cisco. Other survivors include brother-in-law Abe Torres;

nieces Darla Reid and husband, Michael, Benita Brassel, Rachel Torres, and Edith Murphy; nephews Justin King and wife Allison, Warren Shaffner,

and Chris Torres. Also left to cherish her memory are multiple cousins and great-nephews, as well as a community of close friends and co-workers.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Hendrick Medical Center, Parker 7, Contnuous Care, and ICU,

who all took such great care of our beloved wife, mother and Nana.