Ella Murl Hallmark Stroebel Obituary

Ella Murl Hallmark Stroebel 94, of Cisco went to be with her Lord and Savior October 31, 2016. Funeral Service will be Wednesday 2:00 P.M.,

November 2, 2016 at Redeemer Lutheran Church officiated by Reverend Dan Trempala. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery under the

direction of Kimbrough Funeral Home. Family visitation will be Tuesday evening 5-7 P.M. at the funeral home.

Ella Murl Hallmark Stroebel was born in Dan Horn community June 16, 1922, eldest daughter of Emery Grant and Inez Cordella (Douglas) Hallmark.

She married Carl William Stroebel January 17, 1943. He said when he was working with her harvesting peanuts, the sun shining on her hair; he knew

he was going to marry her. They farmed in the Nimrod community most of their 47 years of marriage. Carl preceded her in death May 19, 1990.

She is survived by her three children, Christina Stroebel Leach and husband Ken of Cypress, TX, Carl Stroebel Jr. and wife Linda (Winkler) of Cisco, TX,

and JoAnn( Stroebel) Rust ,of Cisco, TX; her eight grandchildren, Kelli Leach Davis and husband Joe, Bastrop, TX, Heather( Leach) Broeder and husband

Paul, Cypress, TX, Jonathan Leach, Cypress, TX, Jeffery Stroebel and wife Lisa(Endebrock)of Stephenville, TX, Jenecka (Stroebel) Beckett and husband Hoot

of Midland, TX, Jason Stroebel and wife Molly(Ligon), Seymour, TX, Aaron Rust and wife Julie (Nichols), Washington, PA, Brigetta Rust, Ranger, TX,.

Fourteen great grandchildren Brandon, Colton, and Aaron Davis, Bastrop, Lance and Carlee Broeder, Cypress, Jared and Landry Stroebel, Stephenville,

Sam and Max Beckett, Midland, Channing and Kennedy Stroebel, Seymour, Cooper Rust Washington, PA, Annika Rust and Kentrez Robinson, Cisco.

Also surviving are many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, preceding her in death were her sisters Cordella (Dill) Wende,

Maggie Thompson, Margie Nell Nunn and Mabel Nunn, her brothers, Bob Grant Hallmark and Melbourne Hallmark, her Aunts Clara Hull Gage and

Louella Speegle and Uncle Robert Douglas.

Murl was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, serving in LWML (Lutheran Women’s Missionary League) and teaching Sunday school and

Vacation Bible School. She was also active in AAL activities to benefit the community. She and Carl enjoyed playing “42” with the

Couples Club members for many years.

When her oldest daughter went to college, she too, went back to school, getting her licensed vocational nursing certification at Cisco Junior College in 1965.

After working a few years at Graham Hospital and Canterbury Villa, she completed another certification in nursing home administration and worked there 14 years.

Cancer forced her into early retirement, but she battled it and was an inspiration for many others who faced the challenges it gave.

She was active in the community, serving as secretary of the Heart of Texas District Federation of Women’s Clubs in March of 1964.

She was active in Home Demonstration Club and was an adult leader for Nimrod and Cisco 4-H Clubs when her children were active. She helped organize

the Nimrod Neighbor’s Progressive Club and took pictures of the activities of the club, completing a scrapbook of the various improvements of the

club accomplished, winning an award and recognition for the Nimrod community.

Murl loved people and animals. If anyone needed help, she always took the time to help them. She was generous with her time and resources. She shared her faith with

everyone, wanting all to be saved and come to repentance. She taught us to pray from the time we were toddlers and encouraged us to live a life dedicated to Christ,

quoting one of her favorite scriptures, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me”. We were blessed to grow up in a family whose foundation was faith in

Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. That faith sustains us through all the vicissitudes of life and helps us celebrate our mother’s life, knowing that we will be joining her and

our other departed relatives and friends in heaven. 2 Timothy 4:6-8 For I am already being poured out like a drink offering, and the time has come for my departure.

I have fought the good the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord,

the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.

