Ernest "Ernie" Herrera Obituary

EASTLAND – Ernest “Ernie” Herrera, 54 of Eastland, passed away Saturday October 29, 2016 in Eastland.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 3, 2016 at the First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Eastland City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Edwards Funeral Home Wednesday, 7~8:30 p.m.

Ernie was born on July 12, 1962 in Eastland to Manuel Herrera and Vicenta Lupe (Trevino) Herrera.

He graduated from Eastland High School. He worked for Scott Body Works for 33 years until it closed.

He then went to work for Joel’s Paint & Body for 4 years. Ernie liked to laugh, and have fun. He was a dedicated family man and especially

enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids in all their activities. He was preceded in death by his parents;

4 brothers, Raul, Lupe, Manuel Jr, and George; and by a sister, Felipe Sandoval.

Survivors include his companion of many years, Shauna Alexander; 4 sons, Tony Herrera of Stamford,

Michael Bogner and Gary Bogner both of Eastland, and Nick Herrera of Eastland; 1 daughter, Heather Ratliff of Rising Star;

3 brothers, Tommy Herrera of Ft. Worth, Joe Herrera of Eastland, and Sammie Herrera of Joshua; 5 sisters, Sally Lopez and

Irene Smith of Ft. Worth, Mary Hernandez of Arlington, Carmen Swinson of Joshua, and Ester Herrera of Dallas;

8 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

