Ethel Louise Light Hageman Obituary

CISCO- Ethel Louise Hageman, age 86, of Cisco, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2015

in Abilene.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hageman will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at the

I-20 Church of Christ. Burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery directed by Kimbrough Funeral Home.

Louise was born March 22, 1930 north of Lipan, Texas to Robert and Rosa Light. Louise was

raised on a farm outside Lipan where she milked cows, gathered eggs and found a way to

make it through the War years. She graduated Lipan High School in May 1948. She attended

Isbell's University of Beauty Culture in Ft. Worth then moved to Cisco to start her beautician

career at Elite Beauty Shop and later continued on at Kut and Kurl Beauty Shop where she ended

her beautician work after many years. She married Buford Hageman on Saturday, November 5, 1955

at the A.R. Westfall home in Cisco. She loved sewing, quilting and taking care of her family.

Traveling became one of her favorite things later in life. Louise was an active member of

The Church of Christ, where she attended as long as she lived in Cisco.

She is preceded in death by her husband Buford who passed in 1986; brother RE and wife Neta Light.

She is survived by her two sons, Don Hageman of Eastland and David Hageman of Lubbock;

two grandchildren, Hunter and Georgia Hageman of Lubbock and her sister Marguerite and

husband Roy Arnot of Victoria, Texas.