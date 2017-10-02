E.W. "Dub" Ramsey Obituary

E.W. “Dub” Ramsey, 77, of Eastland, Texas passed away Sunday, February 5, 2017, at his home.

A memorial celebrating his life will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, February 18th, at River of Life Church, 1247 East Main Street, in Eastland, TX. Marsha Alldredge officiating.

Dub was born July 16, 1939, at his home in Sabanna, Texas to John W. Ramsey and Frances Lorene “Hollis” Ramsey. He had one sister Mary Frances Ramsey “Ludy”. He attended school in Rising Star, Texas. His first marriage was to Elizabeth Ann “Gates” Ramsey on July 10, 1957, in Ranger, TX. He had two children, Richard Wayne Ramsey and Patricia Ann “Ramsey” Perrin. Later in life, he married Linda Kay “Faught” Ramsey on February 27, 1985 and had Douglas Wade Ramsey and Missy Wilson.

He was a grandfather to 13 grandchildren: Brandy, Randy, Robin, Bobby, Hailey, John, Richard, Trinity, Hannah, Zoey, Jayden, Curtis, and Justin. As well as a great grandfather to 23 great-grandchildren, and had just recently become a great-great-grandfather. He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dub was a man of many traits and was a successful entrepreneur. He enjoyed working; he was never the one to sit around. From selling pens to other classmates in elementary school to selling magazines. He was a man of his own and was not one to take orders. Thus, leading to the creation of his businesses. That ranged from “National Security,”, “Big Country Exterminating,” and in 1972 he established his footprint in the restaurant and vending industry.

He loved to be surrounded by family and will be forever missed.

Survived by his wife of 32 years, Linda Ramsey; daughter, Patricia Perrin; son, Douglas Ramsey; daughter, Missy Wilson.

Preceded in death by parents, Lorene Frances Ramsey and John W. Ramsey; son, Richard W. Ramsey, Sr.; and grandson, Randy K. Copeland.