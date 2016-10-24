Fay Lenora Bargsley Obituary

Fay Lenora Bargsley, of Olden, Texas was born September 25, 1924 in the Colony Community

and she went home to be with her Lord on Friday, October 21, 2016 at the age of 92.

Fay had been a member of Second Baptist Church of Ranger for 68 years; she became a member in 1938.

She married Coy Bargsley in Amarillo, Texas on August 11, 1954. Coy and Fay have been married for 62 years.

They lived in the La Casa community many years before moving to Olden.

Fay worked many years for the Southwestern Bell Telephone Company.

Fay was preceded in death by her parents William Burton and Alice Crabtree and four brothers,

and her best friend sister in-law Glenna Crabtree.

She is survived by her husband, Coy Bargsley; brother, Jim and wife Ruby Crabtree; and

many nieces and nephews who were very precious to her.

Services will be conducted by Edwards Funeral Home of Ranger on Wednesday, October 26, 2016

at the Second Baptist Church of Ranger. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 26, 2016 from

11 am to 1pm. The service will follow the visitation and Fay will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery.