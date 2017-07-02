Frances Hammer Pence Floyd Obituary

Frances Hammer Pence Floyd 86, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday February 5, 2017 after a 6 year long battle with Alzheimer’s,

at the Mineral Wells Nursing & Rehabilitation in Mineral Wells, Texas.

Services will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Chambers Funeral Home in Cisco.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5-7 P.M.

Frances was born on February 18, 1930 to Jess and Jesse Hammer in Granbury, Texas.

She was a loving wife, Mother and Memo. She loved sewing, gardening, doing yard work and singing to the Lord.

She worked for the school cafeteria in Cisco for 15 years and was a long time member of the East Side Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Rev. C.P. Floyd, 3 sons Larry and Candace Pence, Ronny and Joy Pence, and Bobby Pence,

2 Step-daughters Debra and Fidel Villarreal, Donna and Manny Martinez, 2 former daughter-in-law’s Becky Pence and Rhonda Pence, 12 Grandkids

and 30 great-grandkids.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, 6 brothers and her first husband of 49 years.

In lieu of flowers you can give donations to your local Church or Missions.

Online condolences can be made at www.chambersfh.net