Frances Hammer Pence Floyd Obituary

Tue, 02/07/2017
Frances Hammer Pence Floyd

  Frances Hammer Pence Floyd 86, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday February 5, 2017 after a 6 year long battle with Alzheimer’s, 

at the Mineral Wells Nursing & Rehabilitation in Mineral Wells, Texas.

   Services will be held 11 A.M. Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Chambers Funeral Home in Cisco.

   The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5-7 P.M.

   Frances was born on February 18, 1930 to Jess and Jesse Hammer in Granbury, Texas.

   She was a loving wife, Mother and Memo. She loved sewing, gardening, doing yard work and singing to the Lord.

   She worked for the school cafeteria in Cisco for 15 years and was a long time member of the East Side Baptist Church.

   She is survived by her husband Rev. C.P. Floyd, 3 sons Larry and Candace Pence, Ronny and Joy Pence, and Bobby Pence,

2 Step-daughters Debra and Fidel Villarreal, Donna and Manny Martinez, 2 former daughter-in-law’s Becky Pence and Rhonda Pence, 12 Grandkids

and 30 great-grandkids.

   Frances was preceded in death by her parents, 6 brothers and her first husband of 49 years.

   In lieu of flowers you can give donations to your local Church or Missions.

   Online condolences can be made at www.chambersfh.net

