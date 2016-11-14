Frances M. Wolf Obituary

Frances M. Wolf, age 88, of Rising Star, TX, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2016 in Abilene, Texas.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Wednesday, November 16, 2016 at Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel in

Cross Plains, Texas with Bill Gleason officiating. Burial will follow right after the service at the Rising Star Cemetery

in Rising Star, Texas.

The family will have a time of visitation Tuesday, November 15, 2016 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Higginbotham Funeral Home in

Cross Plains, Texas.