Frank Louis Merendino Obituary

Frank Louis Merendino 71, of Cisco passed away September 18, 2016. Funeral services were held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, September 26, 2016

at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene Texas officiated by Minister Terry Way under the direction of Kimbrough Funeral Home of Cisco.

Frank was born November 7, 1944 in Brooklyn New York to Dito Louis Merendino and Rose (Stampiano) Merendino. Frank was a veteran

of the United States Air Force and had worked in law enforcement as a Deputy Sheriff. He married Delores Lajuan Avery February 14, 2007

at Lake Brownwood, Texas.

Survivors are his wife Delores of Cisco, two sons: John Merendino and wife Amber of California and Frank Merendino also of California

and one daughter: Michelle Merendino of Spokane, Washington and two grandchildren.

.