Frankie McCright Obituary

Frankie McCright was born on August 11, 1921 and passed from this life on January 13, 2017 at the age of 95. A graveside service will be 11 am

Saturday, January 21st at Evergreen Cemetery in Ranger.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Charlie and Zella Griffin; sisters, Charlie Faye Griffin and Mary Griffin DeFazio; and brothers,

David Griffin and Roy Griffin. Frankie met the love of her life, Fred McCright and they married on her birthday, August 11, 1956 in Dallas, Texas.

Fred was an oil man, so Frankie followed him to Cisco and then Ranger where she lived until her death. Fred and Frankie were quite the pair, enjoying each

and every day of the almost 22 years they shared together until Fred’s passing on July 1, 1978. Frankie was devastated by the loss of her precious Fred but

became a pillar of strength, carrying on with Fred’s business and maintaining their home. Frankie remained in Ranger and the home they shared until just

recently, never remarrying or even going on a date. As she said, “why would I want another man when I had the best and he was well trained”.

Frankie was plain spoken and fiercely independent with a quick wit and great sense of humor which she maintained until the end.

She is survived by her three nieces, Kerri Brown of Conroe, Texas, Sandra Kasper of League City, Texas and Patricia Simmons of Richardson, Texas.

They loved their Aunt Frankie and will never forget her kindness, generosity and strong independent spirit which will be her legacy they carry forward.

The nieces wish to thank neighbor and friend Gloria Hunt who loved and served Frankie above and beyond that which is common...We will never forget what

you did for our Aunt, Gloria. Frankie’s long life was a gift but her greatest blessing is found in the eternal hope we all have in Jesus Christ.

Philippians 3:20-21 “But our citizenship is in Heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will transform our lowly body to be like His glorious body...”