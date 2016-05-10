Fred Harvey Allen Obituary

Fred Harvey Allen, age 83, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at the Oaks of Radford Hills in Abilene, TX.

He was born May 13, 1933 in Stephens County Rt. 3 in Cisco, TX to Chester Lawrence Allen Sr. and Gladys (Camp) Allen. Fred proudly served our country in the

United States Army in the 25th Infantry Division, serving in Hawaii and Korea.

Fred graduated Breckenridge High School in 1951 and attended Cisco Jr. College and Hardin-Simmons. He married Faye (Camp) Allen in Colton, CA on

January 9, 1993. He worked for the First National Bank in Cisco as well as Citizens National Bank in Abilene, TX. Fred had many talents, working various

sales job and was a Citizens Band Operator. He was a Charter Member and Deacon of Cherry Heights Baptist Church in Clyde, TX and a member of the

Masonic Lodge #1056. He was a resident of Abilene for 6 years and was formerly of Clyde, TX and Cisco, TX. Fred loved life, loved the outdoors and enjoyed

camping and fishing. He made many great friends throughout his life and will be dearly missed.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Faye Allen of Abilene, TX; two sons: Jerry Allen and wife Shirley of Rising Star, TX and David Allen and

wife Kelly of Abilene, TX; one brother: Dale Allen of Temple, TX; two granddaughters: Mindy Johnson and husband Tom Edd of Cottonwood, TX and

Ashley Watkins and husband Jeremiah of Tulsa, OK; two grandsons: Cody Allen and wife Amber of Arlington, TX and Casey Allen and wife Amy of Bedford, TX;

3 great-grandsons and 3 great-granddaughters; and many, many friends.

Those preceding him in death are his parents: Chester Allen and Gladys, formerly of Cisco, TX; one brother: Chester Allen, Jr.; one infant sister: Shirley Bell

and the mother of his sons: Mary Wood Evans.

Family visitation is scheduled for Friday, October 7, 2016 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Parker Funeral Home in Baird, TX. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am,

Saturday, October 8, 2016 at Parker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bennie Hagan officiating. Interment with Military Honors and Masonic Rites will follow at

Oakwood Cemetery in Cisco, TX.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Fred’s memory to Hendrick Hospice at 1682 Hickory Street, Abilene, TX, West Texas Rehab of Abilene,

Clyde Masonic Lodge Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 474, Clyde, TX 79510 or charity of your choice.