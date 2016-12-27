George Michael Stodghill Obituary

EASTLAND – George Michael Stodghill, age 56, went home to be with his Lord, December 25, 2016 after a sudden illness.

There will be a visitation and celebration of his life Thursday, December 29, from 4-6 pm at Edwards Funeral Home,

411 S. Mulberry St., Eastland, TX.

George was born February 10, 1960 in Waco, TX to Beryl and Arra Nell Kirby Stodghill . He was a truck driver by trade and loved

getting to see different places and being able to be an independent trucker was the best with Stodghill Trucking.

In his youth he was an avid motorcycle racer, competing in races all over the country. George also enjoyed hunting and fishing and

looking for arrowheads along the way. His greatest love was that of his family and playing with his grandchildren (babysitting).

George was preceded in death by his loving mother Arra Nell Kirby Stodghill and precious sister Susan Lanette Stodghill both going home at an early age.

He is survived by his loving partner in life Glenda Preston of Eastland, his father and mother, Beryl and Linda Stodghill of Ft. Worth, and one loving son Mike Stodghill

of Stephenville and his mother Anita Stodghill.

George is also survived by stepchildren: Jeremy Gilder and wife Fantyse and boys. Stepchildren: Jeffery Gilder, Jaci Vaughn and husband Cory, and Jalicia Preston.

Stepbrother, Danny Fletcher and wife Jamie, stepsister, Paula Hamstand and husband Ed. Brothers-in-law: Robert Gilkey and Brendan Gilkey, Aunts, Margaret Baldridge,

Martha Terry and Uncle David Stodghill. Dear cousins: Jimmy Harris, Opal and Debbie, Alton Stodghill, Steve Letterbetter and Mark Terry. He is also survived by

his precious grandbabies, Taylor and Saharra Vaughn, many nieces and nephews and a host of Redstar Café friends.

George was a good son, father and grandfather who was loved by everyone. Words cannot express how much he will be missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org