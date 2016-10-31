Harold Shelby Reese Obituary

CISCO- Harold Shelby Reese 74, of Cisco passed away October 29, 2016 in Cisco, Texas. Funeral service will be 2:00 P.M.

Thursday, November 3, 2016 at Kimbrough Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Shawn Johnson and Ernie Hodge.

Interment will be at Scranton Cemetery under the direction of Kimbrough Funeral Home. Family visitation will be Wednesday evening 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Harold was born January 24, 1942 in Baird, Texas to parents Gilmer Alvie Reese and Gertrude Gracie (Donaway) Reese.

He received a Master’s Degree in Education and taught elementary school as a teacher and principal for 36 years in La Junta Colorado.

He was a member of Phi Delta Kappa and numerous school organizations. Harold married Paula Suzanne Butler on June 8, 1963 in Eastland, Texas.

During the summers he worked for the National Park Service as a Park Ranger at Mt. Rushmore. He had lived in La Junta, Colorado;

Keystone South Dakota and Johnson City, Texas before moving to Cisco. He was a member of the Cisco Church of Christ.

Survivors are his wife Suzanne of Cisco, daughters: Kathleen Hodge of Meridian, Idaho and Laura O’Connell and husband Thomas of Alamogordo,

New Mexico. Brothers: Lyndel Lee Reese and wife Veta of Odessa and James Britan Reese and wife Jackie of Abilene, Texas.

Grandchild: John Morgan Hodge of Fort Collins, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Gilmer and Gertrude and a sister; Barbara Stancil.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.