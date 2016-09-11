Helen Louise Donham Obituary

Helen Louise Donham, age 94, of Rising Star, passed away, Monday, November 7, 2016

at the Western Hills Nursing Home in Comanche.

Graveside service will be 2:00 P. M. Saturday, November 12, 2016 at

Oakwood Cemetery in Cisco with Joseph Simmons officiating. Services under the direction

of Higginbotham Funeral Home in Gorman.

Helen Louise Donham was born March 19, 1922 in Cisco, Texas to Guyle and Ethel Greynolds.

She married R. D. Donham on June 15, 1942 in Chandler, Arizona. Following the death of R. D.

in 1953. Helen returned to

Rising Star where she raised their three children. Helen was active with her

Community as well holding offices in the PTO, Saturday Club, Star Pride and Rising Star Foundation.

Survivors include, two sons, Don Donhan of Oakland, CA and Mike Donham and wife, Evelyn of

Rising Star; six grandchildren, Ben Donham and wife, Kelly of Georgetown, Debbie Geye of

Honoulu, HI, Brandon Geye and wife, Shannon of Rising Star, Guyle Donham and wife, Rachelle of

Stephenville, Tara Simmons and husband, Joseph of Rising Star, Sara Eaker and husband, Kaleb of

Abilene, also 11 great grandchildren, Taylor Nancy

Donham, Emory Donham, Everette Spencer, Hannah Spencer, Ethan Spencer, Ryan Donham,

Rhett Donham, Abby Geye, Emory Geye, Jordan

Simmons and Tyley Simmons.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, R. D. Donham, daughter, Sharon Geye,

and brother, Guyle Greynolds, Jr.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 489, Rising Star, Texas 76471.