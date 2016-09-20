Helen Songer Obituary

Helen Songer, at the age of 74, went home peacefully to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 17, 2016, in Rowlett, Texas.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Wayne Songer, her parents Billy Jack and Mary Jo Sims, a son Randall Wayne Songer,

and her brother David Sims.

Helen graduated from Odessa High school and was an Eastland County resident for over 21 years. Helen worked at Allegro Mobility &

American General Life, in Medical Insurance Billing.

Helen’s joy in life was raising and breeding quarter horses and thoroughbreds, growing an organic garden, sitting by the pond on their

ranch while watching the sunset, telling stories of her childhood days to her four grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Carrie Songer Simmons of Silverton, Idaho and one brother Jerry Sims and 4 grandchildren,

Daniel Wayne Songer, Jacob Randall Songer, Kateland Marie Simmons, and Karley Diane Simmons.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday September 27, 2016 at 1 pm at the First Christian Church of Eastland, Texas,

with Jim Wright officiating.