Howard Earl Worley, Jr. Obituary

Howard Earl Worley Jr., 77, of Chistoval, TX, passed away February 7, 2017.

Howard was born on July 4, 1939, to Howard and Hazel Worley of Austin, TX. He graduated high school from Hodgenville, Kentucky

in 1957. On June 5, 1960, he married Joy Dent of Austin, TX. In 1972, they moved to Cisco, TX, where they raised their 5 children.

He is preceeded in death by his loving wife of 38 years, Joy Worley, and his parents Howard and Hazel Worley.

He is survived by his sister, Becky Worley Leonard, of Dallas, TX and his 5 children: Trace Worley and wife Melody of Amarillo, TX,

Donnie Worley and wife Linda of Early, TX, Joey Worley and wife Renea of Fairfield, TX, Hazel Hatcher and husband Cliff of Shallowater, TX,

and Roy Worley and wife Donna of Lubbock, TX. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren with one on the way.

The family will be at the Church of Christ Fellowship Hall of Cisco, TX, for visitation from 2:00-3:30 pm on Sunday, February 12, 2017.