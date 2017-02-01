Jack Lander Stubblefield Obituary

Jack Lander Stubblefield, 91, long-time Bartlesville resident, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2016, at home.

The family had a visitation from 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2016, at Stumpff Funeral Home and Crematory,

located at 1600 S.E. Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, OK 74006. A graveside service was held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 25,

at the Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum with Dave Hammonds officiating.

Jack was born on July 28, 1925, in Carbon, TX, to Frank and Inus (Ferguson) Stubblefield. As a youth, Jack assisted with the

bookkeeping at the family business, the Carbon Trading Company. He enjoyed basketball, tennis, horseback riding, and working on his

father’s farm and ranch. Graduating from high school at the age of 16, Jack attended Texas A&M University at College Station, TX, where

he was a member of the Corps of Cadets for one year before entering into active service with the U.S. Army in October 1943.

Jack was honorably discharged in the fall of 1945, after serving in the 35th Infantry Divisions, Battery A 161st Field Artillery Battalion.

Jack was awarded the EAME Campaign Medal with five bronze stars representing the Battles of Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes

(Battle of the Bulge), Rhineland, and Central Europe. In addition, Jack received the Victory Ribbon, two Overseas Service Bars, and the Good Conduct Medal.

After his military service, Jack returned to Texas A&M University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting in August of 1947.

Two months later, he began his career with Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville as an Accountant with the Oil and Gas Division, until retirement in 1985.

In March of 1948, Jack married his high school sweetheart, Olga Underwood, after her graduation from North Texas State College.

While family—especially his grandchildren—was always Jack’s primary focus, he was also a person of varied interests and his curiosity and desire

to be challenged led him to seek-out new experiences and hobbies throughout his life. Jack pursued outdoor activities such as boating and sailing,

fishing, camping, bicycling, tennis, golfing, and bird hunting—many enjoyed from the family lake house located at Grand Lake. In addition,

Jack enjoyed traveling, investing, and photography. He was also a faithful Aggie football fan.

Jack is survived by his wife of 68 years, Olga; daughters, Tana Stubblefield Grogan and husband Steve Grogan of Bartlesville, and

Ginny Stubblefield of St. Petersburg, Florida. Also surviving, are grandchildren Joshua Suggs of Plano, TX, Chelsea Grogan of Edmond, Oklahoma,

and Ross Grogan of Edmond, Oklahoma; and great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jackson, and Collin Suggs of Plano, TX. He is survived by one brother,

Mack Stubblefield, of Carbon, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorial donations to the Bartlesville Public School Foundation, 208 E. Fourth Street, Bartlesville, OK 74003, or www.BPSF.org.

Friends may sign an online guest book and leave condolences at www.Stumpfffh@cableone.net.