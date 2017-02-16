James "Arvol" Luker Obituary

RANGER – James “Arvol” Luker, age 90 years young, formerly of Desdemona, went home to be with his Lord Tuesday, February 14, 2017.

Arvol was born in Ranger, TX to Luther Virgil and Cordie Augusta McLearen Luker, September, 29, 1926. He later moved to Desdemona

and worked as a peanut farmer. Arvol loved to go fishing and go to yard/garage sales.

He is survived by a daughter, Gail Brooks and husband Lewis of Pflugerville, TX, 2 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and

2 great-great grandchildren, and many good friends.

Arvol will be buried at Snake Den Cemetery north of Breckenridge.