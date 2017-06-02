James Weldon Miears Obituary

Gorman, Tx-- James Weldon Miears, 90, of Gorman, Tx, passd away February 3, 2017 in DeLeon, Tx.

The family received visitors on Sunday, February 5, 2017 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at the Higginbotham Funeral Home in Gorman.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Monday, February 6, 2017 at the First Baptist Church in Gorman,

with pastor Barry Schahn officiating.

James was born September 7, 1926, in Meridian, Tx. He attended school in Gorman and

married his high school sweetheart, Eula Mehaffey on March 19, 1945.

James served his country in the U.S. Navy, graduated from Texas A&M College, taught high school Ag classes, and was

the manager of Higginbothams in Gorman for 30 years. James was a long time member and deacon at the First Baptist Church of Gorman.

James was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, as well as his wife. Survivors include two sons, Bill Miears and

wife Judy of Gorman, and John Miears and wife Carrie of Eastland; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.