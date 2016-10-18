Janie Hogg Obituary

Janie Hogg

December 29, 1944—

October 17, 2016

Janie Hogg, 71, of Stephenville, died Monday, October 17, 2016 in Fort Worth.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 20th at Cowboy Church of Erath County, with Werth Mayes officiating.

Burial will follow at Alameda Cemetery near Ranger. Visitation will be 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday at Stephenville Funeral Home.

Janie was born on December 29, 1944, in Dallas to the later T. C. and Nona Fox Fisher. She married F. D. Hogg, on November 15, 1963 in Ranger.

Janie was a homemaker, and over 25 years provided childcare to many children in Stephenville. She also was bookkeeper for F. D. Hogg plumbing

for many years. Janie was a member of the Cowboy Church of Erath County, and had lived most of her life in Stephenville; moving from School Hill

to Stephenville in 1975.

Survivors include her husband F. D.; daughters, Dede Berry of Stephenville, and Diann and husband Stephen Harrell of Stephenville; grandchildren,

Maegan Harrell of Stephenville, Weston Mathis of Stephenville; and Stephen Harrell of Odessa; great grandchildren, Jaxon Mathis and Caroline Harrell;

brother, Mike and wife Dorothy Fisher of Ranger; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Janie was also preceded in death by at brother, Pat Fisher.

Online condolences may be made at www.stephenvillefh.com