Jerald Wayne Maynard Obituary

EASTLAND – Jerald Wayne Maynard, age 80, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at the

Woodlands Assisted Living in Eastland, TX surrounded by his loving family. Services for Jerald will be 2 pm Friday, February 10

at the Rising Star Church of Christ with burial at the Romney Cemetery on Hwy 183 north of Rising Star under the direction

of Edwards Funeral Home in Eastland. Family and friends will gather between 6 and 8pm Thursday, February 09, 2017 at

Edwards Funeral Home, 411 S. Mulberry, Eastland.

Jerald was born in Gorman, TX, October 6, 1936 to Deward and Willie Lee Swann Maynard. He graduated from Rising Star High School

where is played football for the Wildcats. On September 26, 1969 he married Pat Clark Chambers and settled down to the life of a farmer.

While peanuts were his primary crop, he also grew watermelons, cotton and the best peas in Eastland County. He also worked as a

truck driver hauling water for the oil field business. Jerald was a member of the Masons and the Romney Community/Cemetery Association.

Jerald loved and was very proud of his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers; Gary, Worley, and Deward Don Maynard.

Jerald is survived by his wife of 47 years Pat, four daughters; Kasey Bonnema and husband Hans of Blanket, TX, Delynn Purvis

and husband Rick of Eastland, Kaylon Johnson of Dickinson, TX and Denise Alford and husband Kenneth of Breckenridge.

He had 13 grandchildren; Helena Bonnema, Sieta St. Ama, Kaylon Bonnema, Dana Mabry, Daniel Purvis, Dusty Purvis, Caleb Johnson,

Stephanie Housh, Michael Johnson, Tanja Steffen, Delwin Jackson, Deonna Alford, Dane Alford and 20 great grandchildren, one sister,

Sara June Nettles of Romney, TX.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Woodland Assisted Living Center, 125 Inspiration Blvd., Eastland, TX

or Kindred Hospice, 1665 Antilley Rd., Abilene, TX.