Jerry Wayne Overstreet Obituary

Jerry Wayne Overstreet, age 77, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2016 at his home in Gorman.

Services will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 13, 2016 at the Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Watson officiating.

Burial will follow at the Desdemona Cemetery.

Jerry was born July 4, 1939 in Gorman, Texas to Verlan Earnest Overstreet and Faye Locke Overstreet. Jerry graduated from Gorman High School in

1957. He married Betty Jo Belyeu on June 14, 1959 in Gorman, Texas.

Jerry was a gas compression mechanic and a Baptist.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Overstreet of Gorman; daughter, Cheri Troutman and husband, Chuck of Gorman;

granddaughter, Tiffany Ramirez and husband, Anthony of Gorman; two great granddaughters, Allie Grumbles and

Kaylee Grumbles both of Gorman; step great grandchildren,

Dalyn Ramirez and Shawn Ramirez; sister, Barbara Hunter and husband, Hank of Clyde; nephew, Ricky Morrison and wife, Shanda of Gorman;

nephew, Jeff Maupin of Desdemona, sister-in-law, Jimmie Dee Johnson and

husband, Jimmy Dale of De Leon; brother-in-law, La Doyt Maupin of Fort Worth.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Verlon and Faye Overstreet.