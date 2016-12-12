Jessie Carl Barker Obituary

LAKE LEON – Jessie Carl Barker, 69 of Lake Leon, passed away Wednesday December 7, 2016 at his residence.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2016 at the Daugherty St. Church of Christ with Larry Roberts officiating.

Burial followed in the Macedonia Cemetery in Stephens County. The family received friends at Edwards Funeral Home Friday, 5~7 p.m.

Mr. Barker was born July 16, 1947 in Brownwood to Carl Henry Barker and Lenard Marie Titsworth. He graduated from Kermit High School.

He married Paula Marie Faulkner on March 14, 1969 in Wink, TX. He retired from Ensearch Exploration after 28 years.

He then owned & operated Summit Staffing. He was a member of the Daugherty St Church of Christ, and an avid supporter of the NRA.

Survivors include his wife, Paula; a son, Carl Wayne Barker and his wife Kat, and their children, Gus, Sam, Morgan, and Halli;

a daughter, Karen Volpitta and her husband John, and their children, Kasy Dawn Bullock, Korey Blake Green, Kristine BreAnn Matlock,

and John Keith Volpitta; a brother, Nathan Barker; great-grandchildren, Mary Beth Green, Maddi Page Bullock, Gideon Christian Matlock,

Jesse Glenn Green, and Emma Michelle Green.