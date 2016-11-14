Jimmy Keith Puryear Obituary

Jimmy Keith Puryear

Coach Jim Puryear “ran” (as opposed to passing) into Heaven on November 10, 2016. Jim was born on

August 21, 1929 in Cardin, Oklahoma. He graduated from High School in 1947 from Miami High School,

Miami, Oklahoma. He served in the United States Navy from 1948 – 1952. While in the Navy he served

on the USS Perch (SS-313). After the Navy he entered college at the University of North Texas.

He was a four year letterman in football at North Texas where he received both his Bachelors

and Masters Degrees. After graduation he began his coaching career.

While at North Texas, he met and married the love of his life, Jeanene. They were married on

November 25, 1956.

His coaching stops included Carrollton High School, Ranger Junior College, Cisco Junior College,

Wharton County Junior College and Cisco High School. As a football coach, he invented the

Quail Formation. An offensive formation designed to attack the line of scrimmage on a broad

front. After coaching, he spent several years as an administrator and principal with Cisco ISD.

Jim was a Coach and leader not only in schools, but in his Church and community. He served as a

deacon and various other offices at First Baptist and Calvary Baptist Church in Cisco. He was a school

board member, Member of the Board of Trustees at Cisco College, City Council member and City Judge.

He enjoyed golf and fishing and, most of all his family. He loved to dress as Santa at Christmas

because he did not need extra padding in the Santa Suit. He is currently diagramming football

plays with the likes of Lombardi, Bryant and Rockne.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife Jeanene; his parents, Ellis and Dallas Puryear and two sisters,

Rhea Vaughn and Anne Dean Angel. Survivors include two sons, Pepper and wife, Debra, and Mike

and wife, Sandra; grandchildren Andrew and wife, Brittany, Austin and wife, Haley, Kathleen,

Ross and Shea; and great grandchildren Lily, Nolan and Graham.

Arrangements are being handled by Kimbrough Funeral Home in Cisco. The family will receive

visitors at Kimbrough Funeral Home Monday, November 14, from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm.

Following a private burial, a Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday November 15 at

First Baptist Church in Cisco. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to your

favorite youth sports activity.