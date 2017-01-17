Jo Anna Kinsey Obituary

Jo Anna Kinsey, age 80, of Rising Star, TX, passed away in Rising Star on Friday, January 13, 2017.

Graveside Services were held at 2:00 PM, Monday, January 16, 2017 at Romney Cemetery in Eastland County, Texas with Terry Jackson officiating.

The family will had a time of visitation from 10:00 – Noon, before the Graveside Service at The Church of Christ in Rising Star, Texas.

Jo Anna was born on September 17, 1936 in Romney, TX to the Late Quinville Timothy and Margaret Juanita Tarver-Ingram. She married Aubrey Keith Kinsey

on January 31, 1959. During her 58 years of marriage to her loving husband Keith, they enjoyed spending time and doing things together like farming and so much more.

They built their Log Home together by hand. She loved to cook and quilt. Jo Anna worked at Palace Drug Store as a clerk for many years in Rising Star, she also worked

as a clerk at Agnew’s grocery. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ in Rising Star, Texas.

Jo Anna is survived by her husband, Keith Kinsey of Rising Star, Texas; Randall Kinsey of Clyde, Texas; 3 Granddaughters, Amy Lunsford and husband, Scott of Abilene, Texas,

Lindsey Boswell and husband Chaz of Abilene, Mallory Kinsey of Clyde, Texas; 6 Great Grandchild; 2 sisters in laws, Judy Wilson and husband Lavon and Glovanne Maner;

Aunt, Shirley Norstram of Abilene, Texas; Uncle, Gerald Tarver of Spring Hill, Arkansas; Step Brother, Larry Loudamy and wife, Barbara.